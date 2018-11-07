Career Fair Offered At SICTC

What to do after high school can be a difficult decision for any student. That’s why one area high school is doing its part to help with the process.

The EVSC’s Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center held its annual College and Career Vendor Fair Wednesday with nearly 100 business, industry, and post-secondary institutions on hand.

Students had the opportunity to interact with representatives to ask questions and to learn more about opportunities that may await them after graduation.

SICTC assistant director Kevin Williams says it’s a win-win for both students as well and businesses and colleges to take part in the fair.

“It’s important for students to understand they have multiple pathways to a career,” Williams said. “A lot of these companies are offering great benefits and wages starting right after high school.

“A lot of companies are also offering up a lot of opportunities for these students to come to work and also get their college paid for. There are some students that would like to go directly to college, and we offer that pathway as well.”

The fair consists of a morning and afternoon session.

Williams added that the fair benefits both the students and the institutions because potential employers have the opportunity to speak with kids who may want to step directly into the workforce, while students get the chance to ask questions of those that could be looking to hire straight out of high school.

Some kids will graduate and enter college right after. Williams added the fair is a place where students can get to know more about the opportunities out there in a post-high school environment.

