Home Sports USI Cardinals Share Childhood Baseball Stories on Caravan Tour January 14th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo USI

Several former, current and up-and-coming St. Louis Cardinals players entertained fans at USI’s Physical Activities Center Sunday afternoon.

However, 44Sports wanted to know what life was like before the big leagues.

Scott Cooper and Carson Kelly were happy to oblige on a night where Matt Bowman, Ryan Sherriff, Austin Gomber and Al Hrabosky paid a visit to the Tri-State.

Comments

comments