Cardinals Caravan to Visit USI in 2019

Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals will have a chance to meet some of the players right here in the Tri-State.

The Cardinals Caravan will make a stop at USI in the new year. On Sunday, January 20th the University of Southern Indiana will welcome the 2019 Cardinals Caravan to the Physical Activities Center.

Cardinals fans will get a chance to talk baseball and meet current players and Cardinal Alumni. Admission for the event is free with unlimited seating and doors open at 5 p.m.

The first 400 kids will receive a free autograph ticket with autographs from each current and former player.

