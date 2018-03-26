Card Skimmer Found At ATM In Evansville

Credit card skimmers have popped up in several places across Indiana. Now police say one has been found at an ATM in Evansville.

A man reportedly told Evansville Police he was trying to get money from the Old National Bank parking lot ATM on First Avenue yesterday.

He said his card wouldn’t slide into the machine smoothly, then he noticed a metal tab was glued down on the outside of the card slot.

The man told police he grabbed that tab, and was able to pull the card skimmer out of the machine.

Experts say if your card doesn’t go into the ATM properly, don’t force it.

If you believe you’ve come across a skimmer call police immediately.

