Car Theft Suspect Found With Gunshot Wound

Sam’s Food Market caught a car robbery on surveillance video. Authorities say you can see Tyrone Yarber jump into a tan Buick Rendezvous, and take off leaving the rightful owner baffled. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Sam’s Food Market on Washington Avenue.

“Where a customer had left his vehicle running on the parking lot, and he saw an individual get into his car and drive away from the lot,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum.

Later Sunday night, Evansville police got a call from Posey County authorities saying they found Yarber, but not in the car.

“They had been sent to the area of Lloyd Expressway and St. Phillips road for an individual walking the roadway that was covered in blood,” says Sgt. Cullum.

Yarber told deputies he was shot in Evansville, but that is all he would say. “He is not cooperative on the shooting investigation. He gave several statements that conflicted with each other so at this point we have not been able to determine exactly where the shooting took place or who any potential suspects may be,” says Sgt. Cullum

Deputies say they found the tan Buick Rendezvous nearby, and there was a lot of blood inside.

