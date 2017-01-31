Home Indiana Evansville Car Shopping in Indiana May Be Changing in Near Future January 31st, 2017 Amanda Chodnicki Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Car shopping in Indiana may be changing in the near future.

If new legislation does not pass, it could allow manufacturers of vehicles, like Tesla, to sell directly to consumers. This would happen in place of manufacturers selling the car to a dealership before it could be sold to a customer.

Indiana House Bill 1592 will get its first committee hearing Wednesday.

Duell’s Automotive Group President Doug Duell said local dealerships provide so much more for a community than many realize.

“All the jobs that we provide, the charity work and contributions of charity are huge in this area,” Duell said.

He said local dealers are married to a community and want to be there. However, their presence could change and jobs may be lost if HB 1592 does not pass.

“At our two dealerships here, we employ 90 people,” he said. “There’s hundreds of employees with all the dealerships in Evansville.”

Duell said he welcomes the competition because it creates innovation, but he wants manufacturers to go by the same rules that have been in place for some time, including the amount of tax that Indiana collects.

“By direct sales from the manufacturers, they’d be bypassing a lot of the rules that franchise dealers have to use,” Duell said.

A rep with Tesla released the following statement:

“Tesla’s direct sales model is simply a better way to purchase a vehicle, leading to lower costs and a much more customer-friendly buying experience, and we’re confident this is something Hoosiers recognize. This is now the third time industry opponents have attempted to limit consumer choice and challenge our ability to operate in Indiana despite a clear demand among residents for our vehicles. We’re committed to our current and future customers, to creating jobs and to preserving our ability to operate in the state. Let’s prove Indiana is open for business and welcoming of innovation and new technologies.”

While Tesla may be hoping that the third time’s the charm and this bill will not pass, Duell thinks it will.

“Because of the fact the model that we have works very well,” he said.

If HB 1592 does pass, it will not affect Tesla right away. A section in the bill will call for a manufacturer to use a dealer after 6 years of having a license, or reaching 1,000 units sold per year.

Again, this bill will be heard tomorrow in the House Roads and Transportation Committee.

