Car Robberies In Evansville, One Car Shot With Stolen Gun August 15th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

“That’s cowardly, trying to take a gun,” says Heather Middleton, Lakeshore Apartment Homes resident.

“We’ve had several reports of vehicles being broken into in the Beachfront Court area,” says Officer Phil Smith of Evansville Police Department.

EPD says every car that was broken into at Lakeshore Apartment Homes was unlocked. A gun was stolen from one of the vehicles parked along Beachfront Court, and authorities believe the person who took the gun, may have used it to shoot out a car window in another part of the complex.

“I grew up in Jimtown, you know to lock your car, man. You just can’t trust anyone,” says Middleton.

“Any suspect in the area looking for any reason to commit a crime, we don’t want to make it easy for them to do that. Locking your doors is a huge hindrance,” says officer Smith.

EPD advises not to store guns in your cars, and instead store in a safe place inside your home.

Some people we talked to say even though the suspect is now possibly armed and still on the loose, they do not feel threatened, and they are just hoping police track down the person responsible.

“Makes me angry, knowing someone’s like ‘hey I’m going to steal from your neighborhood.'”

