Crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Illinois 141 west of Wabash River Bridge in White County.

Officials say the crash involved four vehicles, with one vehicle reportedly on fire.

No injuries have been reported as of right now.

Crews are on their way to the scene and we will continue to update the story as we receive more information.

