Car Flips Over In Downtown Evansville

A two vehicle crash in downtown Evansville closes a road for nearly an hour. Emergency crews responded to an early morning crash on First Avenue under the Lloyd Expressway around 5:30 a.m.

Dispatch says two cars were involved in the early morning crash. One of the vehicles flipped over, and landed on its top.

The scene is clear, but the road was blocked off for about an hour.

