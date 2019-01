A video posted to Facebook shows a white car driving on the Greenway near the Ohio River in downtown Evansville early Sunday morning.

The Evansville Police Department received a call about a car driven by an older man with Kentucky plates at 10:41 a.m. The man reportedly drove by the Four Freedom’s monument as well. When police arrived, the car had already left the area.

Police are not seeking any charges because there was no damage, or injuries.

