A car crashes into the Owensboro Post Office causing the office to close temporarily.

The crash happened around 11:15 Saturday morning at the 4th Street location in Owensboro. Owensboro police say a female driver tred to step on her car’s brake but accidently hit the gas instead. Her car crashed into the front of the Post Office.

There are no injuries, but enough damage was done to the front of the building, it will remain closed until Monday.

