Car Crashes Into Home During Chase In Evansville

Two teens are arrested after a car hits a home during a police chase in Evansville. Evansville Police say the chase started around 12:30 morning.

Officers were trying to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen. The chase came to an end when the car hit a home in the 600 block of East Louisiana Street.

No one was injured, but there is damage to the front porch.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. And they believe they are still on the hunt for the driver of the car.

