Firefighters in Union County were dispatched to a crash and fire at D & S Liquors in Waverly, Kentucky.

Fire officials say a truck ran through the back of the liquor store and then caught fire.

No one was injured, though the truck and the building are reportedly both total losses.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Pictures courtesy of Ricky Millikan:

