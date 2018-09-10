Car Crashes into ABBA’S Music in Henderson

The 100 block of North Main Street in Henderson is currently closed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the street.

Henderson Police say around 2:00PM on September 10th a vehicle reversed into the front of ABBA’S Music.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was attempting to get out of parking space when they hit the accelerator while still in reverse. The driver went past 10 parking spaces before hitting the front of the music store.

Neither the driver or the individuals in ABBA’S Music were injured in the incident.

Henderson Police are on the scene investigating the incident.

100 block of North Main Street is closed at this time due to an accident. Two vehicles involved. One vehicle struck the front of ABBA Music. @Henderson_FD pic.twitter.com/kE69ASeFlz — Henderson KY Police (@Henderson_PD) September 10, 2018

Comments

comments