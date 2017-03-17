Home Indiana Driver Arrested after Car Chase that ended in Crash in Downtown Evansville March 17th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A chase that started in Posey County ends with a crash in downtown Evansville.

The pursuit started near Highway 62 and the off ramp to the University of Southern Indiana.

Authorities tried to pull the driver over just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The pursuit ended just before 10 p.m. when the driver crashed into a pole at 3rd and John Streets.

One person from the accident was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Toward the end of the pursuit, authorities say the driver called 911 to say their accelerator was stuck, and they could not stop.

Authorities say they had to deploy stop strips at the Lloyd near Pigeon Creek, to try to get the driver to stop. That’s when the driver crashed into a pole.

The driver was taken into custody for outstanding warrants out of Vanderburgh County and for fleeing the traffic stop.

We will update you with more information online and on air.

Comments

comments