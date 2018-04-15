Home Illinois Semi-Trailer Accident Kills Two on 1-64 In White County April 15th, 2018 Amanda Porter Illinois

Illinois State Police say Michael C. Goffinet, Age 48, of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Charles A. Boggs, Age 36, of Petal, Mississippi were involved in a fatal car accident in White County, Illinois Saturday.

Around 6:03 a.m., police say a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the 2016 International Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer combination, Michael C. Goffinet, was westbound on Interstate 64 in rural White County, when for unknown reasons he left the south side of the roadway at approximately the 124 Mile Post.

Police say Goffinet then drove into the center median, and then into the Little Wabash River, where the vehicle became submerged.

Goffinet, along with a passenger, Charles A. Boggs, were recovered and pronounced deceased at the crash scene by the White County Coroner’s Office.

An Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit Officer and an Illinois State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer have joined the traffic crash investigation.

In addition, ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), White County Sheriff’s Department, White County Coroner’s Office, Little Wabash Fire Protection District, Fairfield Rural Fire Search and Recovery, Wayne County Ambulance Service, and Rick’s Towing Service.

ISP says the cause for the crash is still under investigation.

Comments

comments