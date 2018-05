Home Indiana Evansville A Car Accident At Covert And Frederick Leaves 2 Injured May 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A two-car accident that took place at the intersection of Covert and Frederick around 4:15PM has left two individuals injured.

Both individuals are being treated for their injuries at Deaconess Hospital.

The westbound lanes of Covert from Weinbach to Normam will be closed until further notice due to the accident. Drivers are asked to avoid these areas.

