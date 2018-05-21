Home Kentucky Car Accident at a Kentucky Highway Intersection Leaves 2 Injured May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Two individuals have been injured in an accident that happened near the intersection of KY Highway 70 East and Knight’s Loop.

It’s been determined that Sarah Morrow of Bloomington Indiana was driving a 2012 white Dodge Charger eastbound on KY 70 East when she crossed over the center line.

The 44 year old Morrow swerved into the oncoming lane of 21 year old Jacy Jones of Bowling Green Kentucky.

Jones attempted to avoid hitting the Charger driven by Morrow, but was hit by Morrow after she failed to maintain control of her car.

Jones was transported by PHI to University of Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville, TN for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Morrow was transported by Muhlenberg County EMS to the Muhlenberg Community Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not known at this time.

