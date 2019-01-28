CAPE Offers Energy Assistance

Temperatures are dipping so low, it could be deadly, but some families do not have the resources to make ends meet. This is where CAPE’s Energy Assistance Program comes into play.

People in a certain income bracket could qualify for CAPE’s Energy Assistance Program, and all they have to do is apply. If you do qualify for help, they will start paying for a portion of your utility bill.

The amount of money CAPE will put towards your bill is based on your income and how many people are living in your home.

A mother of three says these services keep her house warm and her lights on for her and her three children.

“Right now I have a really high bill, but I just give it to God and just pray that CAPE, CAPE is really a great blessing for people that have high bills and we us that pretty much every winter,” says Dorothy Wire.

“We are available. They can get help one time a year and then once they get help, if they have not gotten their crisis benefit then they can come back a second time,” says Cynthia Balde, CAPE’s Energy Assistance Coordinator.

CAPE officials say when deciding the amount of money you can receive, they also take disability and social security into account.

