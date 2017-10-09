Home Indiana Evansville CAPE Head Start To Open Early Childhood Learning Center On Ivy Tech Campus October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An open house is planned this week for the new Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) Head Start and Early Head Start Early Childhood Learning Center on the Ivy Tech Community College Evansville Campus.

This new center will offer a comprehensive school readiness program, individualized early childhood education, development and health screenings, and meals and snacks.

The CAPE Head Start Center has a 50 child capacity, with first priority given to Ivy Tech students. This location is expected to open in November. It will have two Head Start classrooms for children between three and five years old and two Early Head Start classrooms for children between six weeks and three years old.

This facility will offer full day, year-round enrollment from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Currently, CAPE is hiring qualified teachers for the center.

The cost of the program will be a sliding scale and based on a person’s income. It will accept vouchers, along with On My Way Pre-K vouchers, for those who qualify.

Enrollment is ongoing, and to check availability, call CAPE Head Start at 812-425-4241.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11th at 11:30 a.m.

