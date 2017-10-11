Home Indiana Evansville CAPE Head Start Holds Open House At Ivy Tech Evansville Campus October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Ivy Tech partners with CAPE Head Start to feature its new Early Childhood Learning Center on campus. The open house gave folks the chance to check out the new facility that will keep their children active and cared for while the parents pursue their college degree.

After final approvals from the state, the facility will be up and running within the next few weeks.

Ivy Tech Chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel said, “Roughly about two thirds of our students work and 50 percent of them have children. And so this will go a long way in making sure that some of our students have the child support that they need in order to complete their studies at Ivy Tech.”

Ivy Tech students are encouraged to enroll their children whether they study part-time or full-time.

The facility will also serve as clinical space for students pursuing a degree in childhood education.

