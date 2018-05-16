Home Indiana Cannelton Woman Arrested On Multiple Synthetic Drug Charges May 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Stephanie J. Beir of Cannelton was arrested Tuesday night after Cannelton Police searched her residence.

Acting on information that the Cannelton Police received, they were able to develop probable cause and obtain a search warrant from Perry County Circuit Court. Beir’s residency is located in the 600 Block of South 7th Street.

Items seized from her residence included synthetic drugs, synthetic drug lookalike, scales, and other items that are indicative of dealing in said substance. The Cannelton Police also seized more than $4,400 in cash.

Beier’s 17 year old child, a minor, was present at the home while the search was executed.

During the booking process in Perry County Detention Center, is was determined that Beier had additional synthetic drugs or synthetic drugs lookalike, concealed on her.

Beier was incarcerated on multiple charges including dealing in counterfeit substances, and neglect of a dependent.

