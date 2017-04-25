Cannelton Tax Levy on May Ballot
Financial problems at Cannelton City Schools mean a funding measure will be on the May 2nd ballot. If the referendum passes, it would add an additional 41-cents for every $100 in property tax collected.
If it passes, the school said it will raise just under $100,000 every year for the next seven years. School officials said they need the money to help cover operation costs.
This isn’t the first time a measure like this has appeared on the ballot. Voters approved a similar plan back in 2010.
The superintendent said the school will likely always have to rely on ballot measures like these in order to get the money they need.