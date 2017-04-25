Cannelton Tax Levy on May Ballot

Financial problems at Cannelton City Schools mean a funding measure will be on the May 2nd ballot. If the referendum passes, it would add an additional 41-cents for every $100 in property tax collected.

If it passes, the school said it will raise just under $100,000 every year for the next seven years. School officials said they need the money to help cover operation costs.

This isn’t the first time a measure like this has appeared on the ballot. Voters approved a similar plan back in 2010.

The superintendent said the school will likely always have to rely on ballot measures like these in order to get the money they need.

Comments

comments