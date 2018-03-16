Cannelton Man Convicted Of Murder

A Cannelton man is convicted in the 2016 murder of Phillip Chase. A jury convicted Stacy Matheny, 49, of murder in connection with Chase’s death.

On March 14, 2016, Indiana State Police detectives began a murder investigation into the death of Chase. Detectives say Matheny went to a home on Bell Hollow Road where he and Chase began arguing.

At some point during that argument, police say Matheny brandished a handgun, and shot Chase in the head, resulting in his death.

Later that same day, authorities found Matheny in Hawesville, Kentucky and was later taken to the Perry County Jail until his trial date.

Matheny’s sentencing is scheduled for April 6th.

