Cannelton Historic District Named Endangered Indiana Landmark

Cannelton Historic District is named as one of the 10 Most Endangered Indiana Landmarks. Indiana Landmarks made the announcement about the Hoosier landmarks that are in jeopardy. The list includes a college campus, an eccentric estate, an unusual barn, a basketball palace, and more.

Cannelton Historic District is sandwiched between the Ohio River and high sandstone bluffs, and encompasses much of the town, including houses, downtown commercial buildings, churches, and the Cannelton Cotton Mill, a National Historic Landmark. Half of the 169 structures in the district are facing jeopardy and over two dozen are vacant.

The city is considering demolition of several deteriorated structures. Like the mill, many of the district’s structures, which date from 1837 to 1936, feature locally quarried honey-colored sandstone, a distinctive signature of the river town.

The 10 Most Endangered Indiana Landmarks inclues one site repeating from last year’s list and nine new entries:

– Cannelton Historic District, Cannelton

– Commandant’s Row at Indiana Veterans’ Home, West Lafayette

– The Courtyard Inn, Rising Sun

– Cravenhurst Barn, Madison

– Marion National Bank Building, Marion (repeat entry from 2017 list)

– Muncie Fieldhouse, Muncie

– North Christian Church, Columbus

– Old Masonic Hall, Knightstown

– Rocky Edge, Terre Haute

– Saint Joseph’s College campus, Rensselaer

Indiana Landmarks releases this annual list to raise awareness and find ways to save them.

Demolition has claimed 16 of the 131 Most Endangered sites list since 1901, while 84 places are completely restored or no longer endangered.

Landmarks on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems, including neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, owners who lack money for repairs, and remote location.

To find out more about these endangered landmarks, visit Indiana Landmarks or contact Indiana Landmarks, or call 317-639-4534 or 800-450-4534.

