Home Indiana Cannelton Fire Chief Arrested for Reportedly Shoving Officer at a Fire December 28th, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities arrest the Cannelton fire chief for reportedly shoving and yelling profanities at an officer at a house fire. Fire Chief Christopher Herzog is charged with Battery Against a Public Safety Official.

Cannelton Fire and Police Departments responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening. An officer and deputy went into the burning structure to see if it was empty.

After clearing two rooms of the home, the smoke became unbearable and the men were forced out of the house.

Once outside, the officer tried breaking a window to see if anyone was inside the room. The officer says that’s when Fire Chief Christopher Herzog walked up to him, pushed him and began shouting profanities at him.

Officials say Herzog told the police officer get off of his fire scene. When the cop tried to tell Herzog what was going on, he reportedly pushed the officer again and began yelling profanities at him again.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police were called to investigate the complaint. After the investigation, Herzog was arrested and taken to Perry County Jail.

Comments

comments