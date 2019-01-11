Home Indiana Cannelton Added to Indiana Main Street Program January 11th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

New development could be coming to Cannelton after the Indiana Office of designates the town an official member of the Indiana Main Street Program. The move was issued by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Last year, Indiana landmarks added Cannelton’s historic district to the list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the Hoosier state.

This designation will allow Renew Cannelton to start working to preserve and revitalize the town’s historic buildings.

The Main Street program helps Indiana communities jump-start economic development and improvement to downtown areas.

