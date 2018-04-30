Home Indiana Cannelton Added To Endangered List In The Hoosier State April 30th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The residents of Cannelton say they aren’t leaving, but feel like the city is crumbling around them.

Indiana landmarks added Cannelton’s historic district to the list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the hoosier state.

“I can remember when you walked up and down main street here and you’d have to get off on a friday or saturday night because of all the people,” says 86 year-old Patrick Smith.

People say in its glory days, Cannelton was quite the place.

“I heard there was a dentist here at one time,” says current business owner Debra Howell.

Now Rosie’s upholstery, customers still frequent the store front, but folks say its not the same.

“We had barbers, and dentists, and doctors and everything else…” says lifelong Cannelton resident Patrick Smith.

He says a drastic change swept through town after a flood wall was built in the 1940’s.

“And that is when it started to decline. In my opinion it took away the beauty of coming down main street you know and seeing the Ohio river and maybe a riverboat going up or down the river.”

Residents say half of the 169 structures in the historic district are barely standing, and two dozen are empty.

The city says they are considering demolishing several of the buildings held by one property owner.

“She is just stripping them out and selling what she can to make money,” says Howell. “She promised the city she would restore them, its not happening. Never will, she’s owned them for a long time.”

The historic district known for its honey colored sandstone close to the Ohio river, is on the brink of destruction.

“The bed and breakfast up the street, the Castlebury Inn. The girl who had it before owned it, renting it out as a bed and breakfast, it was a beautiful place and the one that bought it is the one that is buying the buildings its just deteriorating.”

“We just don’t have the backing we need I guess, you know federal Indiana funds, something to help us get started,” says Smith.

Residents say they are going to stick around in the midst of a dying infrastructure.

“I think the old town could be revived not as a manufacturing town but maybe as a tourist attraction.”

The historic landmarks foundations says it puts structures on its endangered list to raise awareness and to find ways to save them.

It says Cannelton needs a unified vision and a coordinated approach to make that happen.

