Cannelburg Man Arrested For Burglary and Strangulation

May 31st, 2017 Indiana

A Cannelburg man is in Martin County jail for entering his ex-girlfriend’s home without permission.

51-year-old Kenneth Bettag is charged with burglary, residential entry and strangulation.

Indiana State Police says Bettag allegedly walked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s home and refused to leave after being told to do so.

Bettag allegedly assaulted the ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend by grabbing him by the throat and striking him.

ISP Trooper Jarrod Lents and Loogootee Police Chief Kelly Rayhil responded to the incident.

Troopers were able to catch Bettag as he was leaving the scene.

