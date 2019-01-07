Home Indiana Evansville Candlelight Vigil Remembers Life of Former Central Student January 7th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community comes together to remember a former Central High School student who killed himself two years ago.

Roman Kellough shot himself in front of the school on January 3rd of 2017. Since the incident, the Tri-State Alliance has asked EVSC administrators to make changes so LGBTQ students will feel safe.

The candlelight vigil was held outside Central High School Monday to remember Kellough and bring awareness to the on-going concerns.

Tri-State Alliance board member Julie Robinson says, “And that’s all we’re asking is this additional category that has been adopted by plenty of places, even super rural places. Celebrate diversity and add a couple of words in case you can save your niece, nephew’s, grandkid’s, whoever’s life.”

One change EVSC has not made is adding gender identity to the school’s non-discrimination policy.

Following the vigil, people attended the first school board meeting of the year to help bring awareness about transgender concerns within the district.

Comments

comments