Candlelight Vigil Planned for Evansville Woman Killed in Crash

A candlelight vigil is being held to remember and honor the life of 72-year-old Darla Smith. The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday in front of Daily’s Annex Bakery & Cafe on North Main Street.

Smith died from blunt force trauma in a crash that happened Tuesday on First Avenue near Diamond. Buckman was under the influence of meth and marijuana when he drove the wrong way down First Ave.

His vehicle crashed into Smith’s sending her back into two other other cars. Smith was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Police say Buckman will be facing charges in connection with that crash.

