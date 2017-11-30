Home Indiana Evansville Candlelight Vigil Held in Memory of Children Involved in Fatal Crash November 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Family and community members are remembering the young victims killed in that police chase and crash. Earlier Thursday night, a candlelight vigil took place in memory of Prince and Princess Carter.

People gathered at the scene of the crash to pray, mourn and pay their respects. Seven-month-old Prince Carter died in the crash and his sister two-year-old Princess Carter later died at the hospital.

Neighbors say they are still shocked but they are supporting the family and helping them heal.

Neighbor Darrel Hughes says, “I mean, we have children up here, we have grown folks, but it’s ridiculous that every week something happens up here on Monroe, Linwood, Evans, Bedford.”

The parents of the victims are still in the hospital with serious injuries. The driver, Frederick McFarland, is still in the hospital.

He is expected to face charges of felony fleeing, manslaughter, and murder.



