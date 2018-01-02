Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of D’Angelo White

While autopsy results are still pending, friends and family gathered to remember D’Angelo White. White drove into an Evansville home just moments after being shot Monday night.

A vigil to remember him was held Tuesday night at South Bedford Avenue and Washington Avenue. That’s where White’s car crashed into a home after someone shot into his car.

Monday night he was shot in the chest and later died at St. Vincent Hospital.

White’s cousin Lasonia Taylor says, “It means a lot it really does. D was a very special person to me. We really love him and it really meant a lot for us to see all the people in the community that came out. There was a lot of people that we knew–that we didn’t know and we would especially like to thank the ones that we did know and we appreciate everybody.”

Dozens gathered for the vigil which ended in a balloon release.

If you have any information about this case call the Evansville Police Department.



