Candidates Wrap Up Campaigning Before Election Day

After months of campaigning, both Republican and Democratic candidates were underway pushing voters to the polls for Tuesdays election.

“There has been lots of people who have wanted to talk and who seem to be excited about getting out and voting,” says Edie Hardcastle, Indiana State Senate candidate District 49.

Hardcastle says it’s important to talk with people about why they should vote and why their vote is important.

“It’s really one of our last days of Get Out The Vote weekend and so what were doing really today is what we’ve been doing the last six months which is going out and knocking on doors and talking to voters about the issues,” says Hardcastle.

Hardcastle says talking with people face-to-face is an effective approach to get their message across.

“That’s why we make it such a big push the weekend before the election not only to make people aware the election is happening, but like if they have questions like where to vote or whose on the slate, if they need a ride to the polls, we can give them all that information,” says Hardcastle.

Meanwhile at the Vanderburgh County Republican Headquarters, County Commissioner District 2 candidate Mike Duckworth says the weekend before election day is a culmination of 11 months work.

“In some of these races it could be very close, so picking up two or three or five votes here and there could be the difference,” says Mike Duckworth, County Commissioner District 2 candidate.

Campaign volunteers were also busy sending text messages, making calls, and putting up signs.

“They are indispensable,” says Hobart Scales, campaign volunteer. “Campaign volunteers are the most important piece of any campaign and so having them here doing that work, that’s it. That’s everything.”

Democrats and Republicans alike worked hard urging people who haven’t voted to make sure they do.

“We want folks to take a look at our qualifications and our experience and make their decision,” says Duckworth.

Monday is the last day to vote early. Vanderburgh County races will include Prosecutor, County Commissioner, State Senate District 49, and State Representative District 74 and 76.

Comments

comments