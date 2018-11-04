Home Campaign 2018 What The Candidates Have To Say: Melinda Gibbons Prunty Answers The Question, “Would You Support The Legalizations Of Marijuana In Kentucky For Either Medical Or Recreational Purposes?” November 4th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Campaign 2018, Kentucky

With just a few days to go until the election 44News continues to quiz candidates on the issues, then play back their responses uneditied on our newscast.

Sunday’s candidate is Kentucky State Representative District 15 Incumbent Melinda Gibbons Prunty. Her question was “Would you support the legalizations of Marijuana in Kentucky for either medical or recreational purposes?”

Melinda Gibbons Prunty answered her question by stating “I would not support marijuana for recreational purposes because of the harmful effects like those for smoking tobacco as well as all other unknown harmful effects; more research must be done. It would also create a situation where a state government passed a law that would contradict federal law. To me that doesn’t make sense.I would be inclined to support medical marijuana IF AND WHEN the federal government has conducted all the federally required studies to approve as for any other form of medication. ”

She continued on to say “A recently published commentary in the October 2018 issue of “Medical News” on the topic of medical cannabis supports the information contained in and intent of a pre-filed bill, BR 180 for the next legislative session (of which I am a co-sponsor) that requests the federal government and its agencies that include the FDA (Federal Drug Administration), DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse to “expedite research on the safety and effectiveness” as well as “the potential therapeutic benefits and risks of using marijuana for health purposes so that, as policymakers, the General Assembly may develop evidence-based and scientifically sound medical marijuana policies.”

Prunty concluded by saying “To summarize, I can truly only consider supporting medical marijuana if it passes all the federal testing standards for all other prescribed medications. If constituents want medical marijuana to move forward I would encourage them to contact their federal legislators. Again, I am Melinda Gibbons Prunty and I am running for re-election as State Representative for the 15th District in western KY and I humbly ask for your vote on November.”

All legally qualified candidates for this office have been invited to appear on our programming, Those candidates may appear at a later date.

