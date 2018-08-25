Candidates Running For EVSC School Board

There will be races this year for seats on the Evansville Vanderburgh School Board.

School Board races in Evansville are non-partisan. Two candidates are on the ballot for the District One Race. They include incumbent Chris Keifer and challenger Jean Webb. There are 3 people running for the 2 seats in District Two. They include Ann Ennis, Clark Exmire, and incumbent Andy Guarino. There will also be 3 choices for the At Large Seat. Those candidates running are David Hoolinsgworth, Melissa Moore and incumbent Rance Ossenberg.

Friday was the deadline to file to run for the offices.

Comments

comments