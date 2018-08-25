Candidates Running For EVSC School Board
There will be races this year for seats on the Evansville Vanderburgh School Board.
School Board races in Evansville are non-partisan. Two candidates are on the ballot for the District One Race. They include incumbent Chris Keifer and challenger Jean Webb. There are 3 people running for the 2 seats in District Two. They include Ann Ennis, Clark Exmire, and incumbent Andy Guarino. There will also be 3 choices for the At Large Seat. Those candidates running are David Hoolinsgworth, Melissa Moore and incumbent Rance Ossenberg.
Friday was the deadline to file to run for the offices.