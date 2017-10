Home Indiana Candidate For the District 63 House Seat Replacement Announced October 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A candidate has been chosen to finish Mike Braun’s term. Shane Lindauer of Jasper was appointed to fill the position.

A caucus was held in Japser to find a replacement for District 63. Lauder and Jerry Sidebottom of Washington were vying for the seat.

Braun announced plans to step down from the seat to focus on a run for US Senate.

Lindauer will be responsible for completing Braun’s term as a state representative.

