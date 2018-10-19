Cancer Survivor’s Fundraising Campaign Donating To Chemo Buddies

Shari Kirkpatrick, the woman behind the GoFundMe account created to purchase a racing wheel chair for Bob Wolf, has announced that they will give $1,000 to Chemo Buddies program.

The money being donated is what is left over from the campaign that successfully purchased Wolf the wheelchair and accessories to go with it.

Chemo Buddies is an Evansville-based organization where people will sit with people that are receiving chemo treatment. This was the idea of the folks raising the money because Wolf uses Chemo Buddies and the impact that they have made in the community.

Wolf was one of the first members of Team 13, a team dedicated to training runners to complete the Evansville Half Marathon. Wolf completed 14 races before he was diagnosed with brain cancer in the past year. From his hospital bed, Wolf said that his goal was to participate in the Evansville Half Marathon that took place last weekend, and he was able to do so thanks to donations from the community.

Chemo Buddies is expected to receive the donation sometime next week.

