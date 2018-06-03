Home Indiana Evansville Cancer Survivors Day Brings Hope For Those Fighting The Disease June 3rd, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville

It’s a day were cancer survivors and those battling the disease put cancer on the shelf to create long lasting memories with people that understand the journey. Tri-State Cancer Survivors Day was held Sunday afternoon at the Eykamp Scout Center in Evansville.

Melanie Atwood Executive Director of Gilda’s Club said, “We’re just pleased to be able to have a day where we can celebrate them, they need this day.”

It’s a day filled with games, prizes, a silent auction, food and to honor those who beat cancer. Cancer Survivors Day is held by Gilda’s Club an organization that creates a family-like environment to those battling cancer.

Atwood said, “When you’ve had cancer your whole world changes forever and as Glida Radnor said you’re entered into a club that no one wants to be in and you understand life in ways that you never did before.”

This year’s theme was “Hope Flies High”, survivors on hand ranged from one day to 60 plus years. A red carpet was out to give those who won the recognition they deserve.

Breast cancer survivor Mary Beth Midle beat the disease twice right here in Evansville. Midle said,”Everybody celebrates it’s not the end of the world it’s a beginning, it’s an ending, it’s a middle and it’s just something that you have to face and just live.”

The “Trail Of Hope” lists a persons name, the kind of cancer they have and the year since diagnosis. A reminder for those battling they’re not alone.

This was the second year of the event and more than 500 people turned out in support of one another. Midle said, “This is really really something it keeps growing and I hope it keeps growing year after year after year.”

Unfortunately cancer touches each and every one of us in some shape or form. The event symbolizes what it means to get through this deadly disease. Having a supporting cast of family and friends.

Atwood said, “This thing touches all of us so we need to learn the language of it and there is a language there’s a party to be had and that’s everyday to celebrate every moment of everyday and realize the preciousness of it that it is.”

Gilda’s Club thanks their sponsors Deaconess, St. Vincent, Berry Global and others for making Cancer Survivor’s Day possible and free. The club holds other activities and events throughout the year.

