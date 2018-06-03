Home Kentucky Cancer Survivors Celebrate Life At Methodist Hospital June 3rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Cancer Survivors got a chance to celebrate life today at Methodist Hospital. A Hawaiian themed Luau took place in Henderson Sunday afternoon.

On the ground floor of the hospital survivors got a chance to enjoy games, door prizes and Hawaiian themed treats. Along with the fun activities, the hospitals co-sponsor held a health fair. Co-sponsors for todays Luau was The UK Markey Cancer Center Affiliate Network. The health fair included knowledgeable information about sun safety, skin cancer as well as Fecal Immunochemical Test distribution and colon cancer education.

Mike Russ a volunteer with Chemo Buddy explains “You know, what we try to do is lift their spirits. Make them understand that they’re in good hands with some great doctors and nurses and just try and make it as good an experience as possible.”

Methodist Hospital says the day was an opportunity to join together for those touched by cancer. This year marked the 31st year of this international celebration.

