Cancer Survivor Loses Access to Water

Genie Daugherty was not expecting to lose access to running water over the weekend. She was not expecting to walk outside and see mounds of dirt either, but all of this stemmed from a construction company working on a project down the street.

“They were around the curve working on something down there,” says Genie Daugherty, Evansville homeowner. “Apparently my pipe is down there and they thought it wasn’t good anymore and so they crushed it. ”

Daugherty says this alleged incident has been raising some questions.

“My beef is why did they ever cut her off, to begin with,” says Daugherty’s neighbor, Patrick Gore. “How did they not know that they were cutting off her water supply?”

When the Daugherty family notified officials they tried to remedy the situation with a fire hydrant across the street.

“They ran some hoses down my driveway and then hooked them in my old meter to get me water in the house,” says Daugherty.

Evansville Water & Sewer Utility officials say this is one method of a temporary fix. Although, Daugherty’s daughter, Jennifer Johnson, says when she found out about this method, she was alarmed.

“She was recently diagnosed with cancer,” says Johnson. “She had breast cancer two years ago and beat that and then just her immune system we are worried about that. ”

“I’m still curious about the hoses and what they used them on before they hooked them up to my waterline,” says Daugherty.

Neighbors were not too fond of it either, especially since the hose was laying across a busy road and was eventually cut open.

“That hose was spewing water probably 1,500 to a couple of thousand gallons all down this driveway,” says Gore.

“They had to come back out Saturday morning and re-tape the hose,” says Daugherty.

We wanted to know who was responsible for this situation and the city says they are not sure what lead to Daugherty’s water being cut off, but they tell 44News that they promptly corrected the situation.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, the city says the best thing to do is alert Evansville Water & Sewer Utility dispatch at 812-421-2130.

Comments

comments