Cancer Spreads to Spine for Reitz Grad Camden Hancock

Camden Hancock, who was our 44News Athlete of the Month earlier this year, continues his battle with brain cancer. His family tells 44News that despite undergoing several treatments since his diagnosis in April, his cancer continues to spread.

Nearly one week after finding three new cancerous spots on his brain, Hancock’s family shared Camden’s cancer has spread to his spine. On September 18, 44News learned two of three spots found on Camden’s brain are operable. The other is treatable. Camden has been a patient at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hancock graduated from Reitz this spring with a 3.5 GPA, and was a member off the baseball team. Hancock discovered a tumor in his brain after having a seizure while driving home from baseball practice April 18.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Camden, which can be found here. As of Monday evening, more than $6,500 has been raised toward the $20,000 goal.

