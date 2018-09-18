Cancer Spreads for Recent Reitz Grad

Camden Hancock, who was our 44News Athlete of the Month earlier this year, continues his battle with brain cancer. His family tells 44News that despite undergoing several treatments since his diagnosis in April, his cancer has spread.

Hancock has been a patient at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where doctors discovered three new cancerous spots on his brain this week. His family says two of three spots are operable. The other is treatable. The course of treatment is expected to take at least seven weeks.

Hancock graduated from Reitz this spring with a 3.5 GPA, and was a member off the baseball team. Hancock discovered a tumor in his brain after having a seizure while driving home from baseball practice April 18.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Camden, which can be found here. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $5,000 has been raised toward the $20,000 goal.

