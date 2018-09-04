Home Indiana Campaign Trail Heats Up For Sen. Donnelly and Mike Braun September 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The unofficial end to summer means a push to campaign ahead of the November Midterms. And for the general public, that means a new and endless stream of politics targeting everything from your t.v. to Facebook feed.

Much of the nation is watching one of the hottest U.S. Senate races in the country. Democrat Joe Donnelly is trying to hold onto his seat as Democrats try to take control of the U.S. Senate.

While Republican businessman Mike Braun with the backing of President Trump is looking to unseat him. But in a strange twist, both candidates are trying to align themselves with the president.

“My focus is to work on the issues to work with my partners republican and democrat whoever wants to move the ball forward,” says Donnelly.

“When you send me there you’re going to get a guy who’s not afraid to speak up, that’s solved problems in the real world,” says Braun.

Because the race is expected to be tight, expect to see more ads, and more high profile visits in an attempt to sway voters.

Besides ads and interviews, the candidates will have two chances to face off in debates. Those are scheduled for October 8th and October 30th.

