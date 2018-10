Home Indiana Campaign Signs Not Allowed in Right of Ways October 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

As the November 6th election draws closer, Indiana officials want people to remember campaign signs are not allowed to be up in any right of ways.

These restrictions include intersections, interchanges, and right of ways that run parallel to highways.

INDOT crews are required by state law to remove any unauthorized signs that are found in these areas.

Individuals that spot a problem sign and wish to report it can click here to do so.

Comments

comments