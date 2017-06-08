Home Kentucky Camp Invention Aims to Make Learning Fun For Kids June 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Most kids don’t go to school during the summer, but that’s not the case for kids at a camp at Tamarack Elementary in Owensboro.

Children from kindergarten to sixth grade have been putting together inventions throughout the week.

Camp Invention aims to get kids to use their creativity and imagination to learn.

Campers worked together on a series of projects throughout the week.

Projects ranged from trying to make the next big business accessory to wiring a spy-gadget alarm box.

Campers also got a glimpse of outer space by hatching eggs in a mock space lab.

Organizers say what’s important is getting hands on learning.

The camp may look like a lot fun, but the lessons learned today are important for kids take into their future.

