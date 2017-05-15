Y’all know that I LOVE being the first on the scene of a new event, and you’re going to want to try this one.

We’ve done “Paint & Sip”, we’ve done “Canvas & Conversation”, now we’re going to “Drink & Draw”!

After pulling a 12 hour day, I was still excited to get to go to this “Summer Camp for Adults”…and I didn’t even have to pack clean underwear…

Camp Drink and Draw, it’s an art camp for ages 21 and up. We get to play with hammers and nails…and have a drink.

And every month, they feature a signature cocktail (one drink is included with your ticket), and this month is Lamasco On Location’s “Blue Hawaiian”.

They also have a selection of beer and wine for everyone to choose from.



So what could be better than a combination of alcohol and home improvement projects?

I asked one of the women why she came:

It’s definitely something different, I’ve never heard of it before. I brought my daughter along, and I thought it would be a great way to spend some time together.

Isn’t that sweet?!

It is a perfect event for a Date Night, or get together with friends!

AND, ever have to leave your project only to have to come back for it a few days later, or risk getting paint all in your car?

They have hair dryers on hand, for people like me that enjoy #InstantGratification.

And, just to be clear, it’s not just painting or drawing.

This is specifically designed so it’s NOT painting a canvas. This is something new, and it’s not always going to be drawing, it’s going to be different projects every month. So when you come, you’re not going to have done this before. It’s going to be new and fresh and silly, and we are all gonna have a blast together.

Which means you probably won’t get to make the same project we did, but you’ll still leave with something nice!

The next “Camp Drink & Draw” at SnickerDoodle Art is May 23, and they’ve already sold several seats; so if you want to go, sign up now.

Your June Camps are June 6 and 20, doing 4th of July themed projects!

