Camden Hancock Legacy Scholarship Unveils to Honor Late Reitz Grad

Camden Hancock, who was our 44News Athlete of the Month earlier this year, passed away Tuesday at 3 a.m. following a six-month battle with brain cancer.

Visitation is Friday at CFC Church on Millersburg Road 12-8 p.m. The funeral will take place at the same location Saturday at 10 a.m. The family is asking in lieu of flowers to donate to the Camden Hancock Legacy Scholarship, which will be awarded to one Reitz senior each year.

Despite undergoing several treatments since his diagnosis in April, his cancer spread rapidly. Hancock received treatment across the U.S., including Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hancock discovered a tumor in his brain after having a seizure while driving home from baseball practice April 18. Hancock shared his journey with Sports Director JoJo Gentry in May. That story can be viewed here.

Hancock graduated from Reitz High School this spring with a 3.5 GPA, and was a member of the baseball team.



