Home Indiana Evansville Camden Hancock Legacy Scholarship Donation Opportunities Open Online, Old National Bank October 10th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports

Camden Hancock, who was our 44News Athlete of the Month earlier this year, passed away October 2 following a six-month battle with brain cancer.

Hancock graduated from Reitz High School this spring with a 3.5 GPA, and was a member of the baseball team.

To honor Camden’s legacy, the family has set up the Camden Hancock Legacy Scholarship, which will be awarded to one Reitz senior each May. Donations to the scholarship can be made online via GoFundMe, which can be found here. Donations can also be made at Old National Bank locations. The account number ends in 0174.

Hancock discovered a tumor in his brain after having a seizure while driving home from baseball practice April 18. Hancock shared his journey with Sports Director JoJo Gentry in May. That story can be viewed here.

The story below was published Thursday, Oct. 4.

Comments

comments