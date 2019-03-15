Calm End to the Week, Sunny Weekend Ahead

What a difference a day makes… The severe weather is now a memory, thankfully no injuries were reported across the Tri-State with so many consecutive tornado warnings issued and damaging wind reports. Some incredible videos of funnel clouds as well. The NWS Paducah team will be surveying damage in Union, Henderson Counties to confirm and determine the intensity of a possible tornado touchdown. Glad to see everyone heeded to the warnings and did not mess around.

With the passage of a cold front we are seeing temperatures some 20 to 30 degrees cooler across the Tri-State. Highs today won’t get out of the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies, some sprinkles mainly north are possible. Clearing skies late today through the evening, starry skies overnight and a lows around 31.

The weekend is shaping up to be rather nice and pleasant. Mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday, highs in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s. Some added clouds are possible late Saturday – Sunday as a weak front moves through, not much in the way of moisture.

We stay relatively dry through next week as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Next chance of any possible showers looks to be next Wednesday. Spring arrives next week and temperatures look to rise back into the 60s by late next week.

Over the next 8 to 14 days temperatures look to remain above average (56).

Good news, we are looking mainly dry over the next 8 to 14 days, no major storms expected at least over that time span.

